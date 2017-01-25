STEM class meets women’s basketball at SIUE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) - Sure, the official name is field trip day 2017, but it's really a collision of sports and science.

'For many of them it`s their first opportunity to ever come to a college campus so we`re pretty excited about that,' says Jason Coomer, SIUE Deputy Athletics Director. 'Yes we want to get the win but more importantly we want to expose the children to a higher education.'

A record setting crowd of 3,575 fans filled the Vadalabene Center, many of them third through eighth graders. They were there to see the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women's team host Tennessee State.

And when the teams took a time out that spelled STEM time.

'Today we`re focusing on a lesson on trajectory which is very applicable with basketball because you have to shoot and get it in just the right arch and to get it over people and passing, the speed and passing and all that stuff,' says Colin Wilson, SIUE STEM Researcher.

Phillip`s 66 refinery of Wood River sponsored the event and the SIUE center for STEM research helped coordinate the 13 schools from the metro east who came out for the midday game.

'The thing I love about STEM is we take a really integrative approach to science and we work with all types of academic field`s biology, chemistry and physics and integrate them all together,' says Carol Colaninno, SIUE STEM researcher.

So, it`s a win 73-52 for the Cougars over the Tigers for the record books, and with these future students who might one attend SIUE or another campus.