St. Louis Catholics travel to D.C. for ‘March for Life’

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Thousands of St. Louis Catholics are gathering to travel to Washington D.C. to participate in the March for Life, the annual protest against legalized abortion.

Approximately 3,000 people, representing at least 60 parishes and schools in the St. Louis Archdiocese, are meeting at one of six locations before departing by bus for our nation’s capitol. They include teenagers, young adults, adult chaperones, volunteers, catholic priests, seminarians, and other pro-life supporters.

The march is held each year on the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. This year’s march takes place against the backdrop of a Trump administration eager to reshape the Supreme Court. Many of these anti-abortion activists say they have renewed vigor with the hope of the Trump administration passing new policies friendly to their cause.

The headline speaker for the March for Life will be Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump. She will address the theme of this year's march, "The Power of One." Some organizers of the demonstration said the president might make an appearance at the march.