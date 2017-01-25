St. Louis Boat & Sportshow at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – We got lucky last weekend with unusually warm temperatures, but this weekend, the Progressive® Insurance St. Louis Boat & Sportshow is the perfect way to escaping the winter doldrums.

The annual winter show is the premier destination for boating and outdoors enthusiasts to view, board, and buy everything needed for upcoming summer adventures spent on the water. Hundreds of the latest model boats and marine products will be on display. There will also be plenty of hands-on interactive & educational activities offered for all ages.

Becca Doyle, manager of the St. Louis Boat & Sportshow, visits Fox 2 News to discuss the event.

Thursday, January 26 – Sunday, January 29, 2017

Thursday: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

America’s Center & the Dome

701 Convention Center Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63101

Admission: $12.00 for adults, free for children 15 years and under

$18.00 2-day pass (good any two days of the show)

Discounted tickets are available to purchase online at stlouisboatshow.com through 1/25 at 11:59 p.m.