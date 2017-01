Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO (KPLR) – Shortly before 10 pm, an officer in need of aid call went out for a shooting at 1300 block of Shepley in Bellefontaine Neighbors. That call for officer in need of aid was quickly cancelled.

Police say the call was related to a double shooting that left 2 persons dead inside the home.

More information as it becomes available.

Police tell me one man appears to have a self inflicted (but not certain) gun shot wound. The other man also shot to death. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/CD8wFfpirz — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) January 26, 2017