Robbers assault man in credit union parking lot

JENNINGS, MO (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help to capture to brazen robbers who assaulted a man in broad daylight.

The robbery occurred Friday, January 20 shortly before 4 p.m. at the St. Louis Community Credit Union on West Florissant. The 61-year-old victim was walking out of the bank when he was attacked by two men and robbed.

The suspects pushed the man to the ground and then pulled off some of the victim’s clothing to get to his wallet.

The two men got into a grey Pontiac G6 without plates and drove away.

The victim, who was not seriously injured, said the suspects told him they were armed but never displayed a firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.