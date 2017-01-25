Red Cross Disaster Assistance Teams meet with victims of house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) A specially-trained team rushed to a north St. Louis neighborhood moments after a house fire erupted. The blaze destroyed the home and sent 10 people the hospital.

The team was comprised of volunteers from the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

Like first responders, the volunteers work around the clock to step in when disaster strikes.

“We assist them in any way we can, to make sure they have a safe place to stay. To make sure that they can move forward with their recovery,” Disaster Assistance Team volunteer Dan Stokes said.

Inside the Red Cross’ Ready Room, volunteers are closely monitoring the five dispatching units for various fire departments.

Disaster Assistance Team volunteer Pam Smith said she joined the Red Cross after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“I wanted to give back,” Smith said. “We’re there because someone has lost their home. Has lost essential life tools. And so, we can show up, talk to them work them through the evening, and help them start them on the road to recovery. And that is such an amazing, amazing feeling.”