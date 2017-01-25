× ‘Only in St. Louis’ – Facebook video shows backwards driver on Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – A driver caught someone doing the unthinkable on Kingshighway last Friday and posted the video to Facebook. The clip posted by a user named Demond Champion posted a clip of someone driving backwards down the busy road last Friday morning. He headlined the post with the comment, “Only in St. Louis.”

The clip has gone viral with nearly 5,000 shares and over 1,000 likes. The Riverfront Times picked up on the viral video. They say the video was taken last Friday along Kingshighway near the intersection with Lee Avenue. You can see the backwards driver move with traffic including school busses full of kids.

Demond has a guess about why the driver was traveling backwards. In the video he says that the driver’s transmission is broken. The only option for the car is to travel in reverse.

WARNING: This clip contains language that some viewers might find objectionable.