Medical marijuana dispensary in Collinsville celebrates one-year anniversary

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first medical cannabis dispensary in the metro east.

HCI Alternatives in Collinsville has gained popularity as more people seek new methods to treat pain.

The business had 89 qualified patients when it opened last January. After its first month, the customer base grew to 176 patients. At the one-year mark, that base is 700 patients and growing.

“We look to see that number double by next year, so we are pleased with that,” said Scott Abbott, COO of HCI Alternatives.

Abbott, a retired Illinois State Police colonel, said medical cannabis works extremely well.

“From a business standpoint, we want them to feel better because they'll come back,” he said. “But from a compassionate standpoint, we want them to feel better.”

HCI offers hundreds of strains of cannabis in a number of mechanisms to ingest it.

“There’s traditional flower, concentrates, edibles, tinkers, droplets under the tongue, patches, depositories,” Abbott said.

At present, 29 states and Washington D.C. allow medical cannabis, but Missouri is not one of them. Missourians are also prevented from registering in Illinois.

“The amount of changes in a short time have been sweeping, all the states making changes to medical cannabis I would suspect,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he hears countless success stories from patients who are able to reduce or eliminate their opiate use because of their debilitating condition.

“With my background, I only saw the negative side of it. It wasn’t until I educated myself that I realized there is a place for it,” Abbott said.