ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Who doesn’t want to know about a hip, new brunch place? How about a stop at Sardella.

Executive Chef Nick Blue joined us in the FOX 2/KPLR 11 kitchen with the scoop on their new dishes!

Sardella

7734 Forsyth Blvd

Clayton, MO 63105

(314) 773-7755

Breakfast:

Monday-Friday 7-11 a

Lunch: Monday-Friday 11-2 p

Dinner: Monday-Thursday 5-10 p; Friday-Saturday 5-11 p; Sunday 5-9 p