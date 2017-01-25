Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A fire at Giovanni's restaurant on the Hill has done heavy damage to to the second floor. The St. Louis landmark is located in the 5200 block of Shaw. Firefighters are told that two electricians were working in the building before the fire started. It appears to be a total loss.

The 1st alarm fire started at around 3:45pm on the 2nd floor of the building. The building sustained heavy damage to the second floor and the roof. The fire burned through the roof and there are now holes in the top of structure.

The fire is now under investigation. No one appears to have been harmed in the fire.

The restaurant's owner, Giovanni Gabriele, was charged late last year with making unwanted sexual contact and sodomy toward a person at the business.

Giovanni is accused of restraining the victim to a chair and moving his hands up her dress toward the thighs in July. The victim said Giovanni kissed her, said he wanted to perform oral sex on her, and licked her chest without consent.

Giovanni was charged with first-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree assault.



LIVE on #Periscope: St Louis Fire Department 5200blk of Shaw •1st Alarm Fire• https://t.co/SVlPMXTRKf — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 25, 2017