County planners consider St. Louis Ice Center for Blues, youth hockey

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI)-The St. Louis Blues could be getting a new training facility and you can have your chance to weigh in on the proposal. The Blues currently practice at the St. Louis Outlet Mall.

Now they're proposing a new location at Creve Coeur Park in Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis Ice Center would include four ice rinks on 40 acres of county owned property. The $35 million facility would not only be used by the Blues but by area youth hockey clubs.

The Blues say with the closing of the Hardees Ice Plex in Chesterfield, new space is desperately needed.

The St. Louis County Planning Commission is holding the hearing on the idea Wednesday, January 25th at 6 p.m. in the County Council Chambers.