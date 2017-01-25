Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

SLU debuts its redesigned Billiken

Posted 10:27 pm, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:28PM, January 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis University Billiken got its second mascot makeover.

At half time during the SLU men's basketball game, the world was introduced to the new and improved SLU Billiken mascot.

In September, the school revealed a new Billiken mascot that didn’t go over so well with the public.

People called it creepy and even demon-like.

In order to create the new look SLU put out an online survey asking for the publics opinion about what they wanted to see in the mascot.

According to St. Louis University President Fred Pestello 17,000 people weighed in online.

"They wanted a smaller mouth, they wanted to eyes re-done, we did the hair in line with what they said so on every point we asked them about we gave the designer exactly what the fans said they wanted," said Pestello.

Overall the fans approved of the mascots new look. Some said it was more friendly, all one color and had the pointy ears and fun hair they were hoping for.

