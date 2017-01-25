Conservation Connection – Winter trout fishing

You don’t have to go far too fish for trout. Opportunities may be closer than you think. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks rainbow trout in a number of St. Louis area lakes. Fisheries Management Biologist Kevin Meneau visits KPLR 11 at Noon to talk about the Winter Trout Program.

• Anglers between 16 and 64 need a valid Missouri fishing permit ($12)

• For some lakes, rules are catch-and-release from November through January – keeping trout is permitted after February 1

• Check regulations at each lake

• If you intend to keep the trout, you`ll also need a trout permit ($7)

• Use of natural bait is prohibited on lakes where and when catch-and-release is required – the trout have a better survival rate after release than when using natural baits