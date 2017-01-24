‘My heart sank’: Woman sees photo of group posing with her stolen car on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee woman looking for her stolen vehicle said she asked for help finding it on Facebook, and was sickened to find a photo of a group brazenly posing with her car.

"My heart sank," the woman, identified only by her first name, Michelle, told WITI-TV. "I was like, physically ill."

Michelle said she decided to post on Facebook because she wanted to find her vehicle quickly after it disappeared Saturday.

"(I) said this car has been stolen. If you see it, please contact MPD,'" Michelle said.

In less than an hour, she received a response she wasn't expecting. Someone had seen another post and asked Michelle if the vehicle pictured was her car.

"It made me so angry. So, so angry to see that," Michelle said. "I can see my car in a picture. You can see these peoples' faces and two other vehicles in it," Michelle said.

The photo shows a group of people standing on vehicles with the caption: "Just living life." Michelle's vehicle is prominently displayed in the photo's foreground.

"To be so blatant about it, it was really a hard pill to swallow," Michelle said.

Michelle called police, and on Monday, she learned her vehicle had been recovered near 4th and Concordia on Milwaukee's east side.

"To see that it was in one piece was a huge relief," Michelle said.

The vehicle's body was intact, but the inside was worn and torn.

"Lots of dirt and stains and spills on it. There's burn holes all over in the car," Michelle said.

Police said they are working to identify suspects, using the photo as evidence.

"I can't help but want to see some form of justice," Michelle said.