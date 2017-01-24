Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

‘Menopause the Musical’ comes to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Posted 1:03 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31AM, January 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – ‘Menopause the Musical’ is playing now at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza. The show takes a comical look at women and the change. Restaurant Paul Mineo’s is joining in the celebration with a special ‘Menopause’ inspired menu.

Actress Marty Casey joins Chef James Herron and Elizabeth Wolf from Paul Mineo’s in visiting KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about the musical and the restaurant’s partnership.