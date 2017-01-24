Eleven hospitalized after overnight fire near The Ville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A family of seven was rushed to the hospital after their home caught fire overnight in St. Louis city. It happened around 2 a.m. at a townhouse in the 4400 block of Evans near The Ville neighborhood.

The parents and their five children are listed in critical condition with smoke inhalation.

Fire crews arrived and rescued the parents and children, who are between the ages of 10 months and five-years-old. According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department, four more residents were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say there was a smoke detector in the home that was not working. Investigators believe a child was playing with a lighter.