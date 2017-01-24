Doctors remove rare massive tumor on 3-year-old

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Doctors in Louisiana have successfully removed a rare, massive tumor from the face of a 3-year-old Brazilian girl.

The results are stunning.

In just one month, three-year-old Melyssa Braga’s life has changed drastically.

Doctor Celso Palmieri recalls feeling instantly called to help after reading about her family’s plea for help on an online news outlet in his home country of Brazil.

Doctor Palmieri coordinated the efforts between the family and the surgical team to remove a typically benign, but extremely aggressive tumor.

The tumor had pretty much eaten away her entire jaw from one side to the other, had displaced her tongue to the point to where she was unable to eat, pretty much putting the girl on the path to being very malnourished child.

Basic functions including breathing became challenging.

After nearly 10 hours in the operating room, the doctors deemed it a success.

Melyssa will undergo several more surgeries before the age of 10 before the process is complete.

Doctor Palmieri translated for the family as they met with the surgical team and members of the community and hospital staff for the first-time post-surgery.

LSU faculty and Willis-Knighton Health System agreed to provide housing for Melyssa’s family and underwrite the cost of the hospital stay.