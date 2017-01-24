Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Diagnosing and treating obesity disorder

Posted 12:53 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, January 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Obesity continues to be a growing problem in Missouri and Illinois, as well as the rest of the nation. We know that diet and lack of exercise can play a big part, but scientists are unlocking information that could affect millions of people but very few know about it. Dr. Thomas Wright of the Laser Lipo and Vein Center visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with his patient, Sarah Brashear, to discuss the treatment for lipedema.