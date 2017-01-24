2 local hospitals to take measures to aid in the battle against sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Two local hospitals are working to save young victims from the dangerous sex trade prevalent in the Gateway City area. Research shows St. Louis ranks among the top 20 cities in the country for sex trafficking. Pimps use the internet and empty promises of fame and stardom to recruit girls and boys into the multi-billion-dollar industry that forces them into prostitution. Most of the victims are girls 12-years-old and in some cases, much younger.

SSM Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital are training emergency room medical staff how to identify warning signs and offer resources to help victims who may be brought into their respective facilities by their pimps for treatment. The goal is to offer victims, a way out of a dangerous lifestyle no one, especially children should be lured into.