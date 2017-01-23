Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest for Warrenton man

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A 40-year-old Warrenton man faces drug charges after a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop and discovered the man in possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place January 14 along South Lincoln Drive. A patrol deputy observed a 1993 Chevrolet truck run a stop sign and directed the driver of the truck to pull over.

The driver of the truck, identified as Christopher Wright, was said to be sweating profusely and having trouble speaking and standing. Wright allegedly did not comply with deputy commands and was handcuffed for safety.

The deputy noticed a plastic baggie tucked in Wright’s waistline. The plastic baggie contained several large crystals, later identified as 54 grams of methamphetamine.

Additional deputies searched Wright’s truck and discovered a small bag of marijuana and approximately 150 plastic bags, typically used in drug distribution.

Authorities also uncovered Wright was facing an active arrest warrant in Lincoln County.

Prosecutors charged Wright with felony delivery of a controlled substance. He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail on a $30,000 cash-only bond.