Preliminary approval given to relocation of mosque in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Monday night the green light was given to build a new mosque in south St. Louis. But some neighbors in the McKinley Heights neighborhood say they remain opposed to the building's design.

Qooba Masjid says they can't fit people into its mosque on Allen Avenue because now the space is too small. So, they want to move the mosque to a site that's just down the street, which they received preliminary approval tonight.

But a letter of concern from the McKinley Heights Neighborhood Association says the design of the mosque will disrupt the historic look of the neighborhood.

The St. Louis City Preservation Board listened to arguments on both sides regarding the building of a brand-new mosque on this lot sitting on Allen Avenue.

Qooba Masjid says the new mosque must face the Qibla, the direction of the Kaaba the sacred building at Mecca to which Muslims turn to in prayer.

She is also concerned about the safety of those who will be congregating at the new mosque.

Even though the mosque has its initial approval, nothing has been set in stone.

No word yet on when the mosque will be built.