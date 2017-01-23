Police find $200,000 in stolen property after Surdyke Motorsports investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KPLR) - Police have arrested a man in connection with $200,000 in stolen items.

David Willyard, 26, was charged in Jefferson County with possession of stolen property. Investigators are looking for two other persons of interest in connection with this case.

Eleven all-terrain vehicles were stolen over several days in December 2016 from Surdyke Motorsports in Chesterfield. The theft was caught on video surveillance cameras.

The thieves drove away from Surdyke on the stolen ATVs and then loaded them onto a truck not far from the business. Each of the large ATVs retail for about $18,000 apiece.

A lengthy investigation into this theft led to the arrest of Willyard. Authorities recovered 11 vehicles and additional stolen property from other crimes outside of Chesterfield.

Police identified two possible suspects: 20-year-old Jacob Willyard and 30-year-old Jess Stoneking. Anyone with information about their location are asked to contact the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.