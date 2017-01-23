Part of Scott Air Force Base evacuated for bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Scott AFB has lifted the 1500 foot cordon and shelter in place restrictions for both the bomb threat at the Medical Clinic and the suspicious package incident at the James Gym, which has been resolved. Security Forces, fire and Explosive Ordnance teams are still sweeping the Medical Clinic compound with a 500 foot cordon there. All personnel are asked to stay clear of that area.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A bomb threat has evacuated the 375th Medical Clinic at Scott Air Force Base. A post to the military base's Facebook page says that fire, security forces and the explosive ordnance teams are on scene and assessing the situation. Buildings within 500 feet of the medical compound have also been evacuated.

Security personnel are also responding to a report of a suspicious package near the James Gym. Emergency responders are on scene and setting up a cordon there too.

People at the base and the general public are asked to stay clear of the area until further notice. Scott Air Force Base says that security forces have secured the area.

There is a 1500 foot area cordoned off around the clinic. All buildings within this area have been directed to shelter in place. This area includes:

All Shiloh Housing

Galaxy/TLF

Billeting

The Dorms

Shoppette

Education Center

Scott Club

1600

1575

1700

1650

1930

1934

More details will be posted as this story develops.


