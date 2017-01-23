× Pair robbed at gunpoint in Collinsville Applebee’s parking lot

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – The Collinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in identifying and locating a man who robbed two people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a local Applebee’s restaurant.

According to Major Breet Boerm, a police spokesman, the robbery occurred Saturday, January 21 at 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Bluff Road.

Officers learned the victims were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot behind the Applebee’s when a man walked over from a nearby Burger King, approached their car, and tapped on the window with a handgun.

The armed suspect demanded the victims hand over their possessions and then fled on foot, Boerm said. No one was injured.

The suspect got away with a men’s wallet, containing $45 in cash, identification, gift cards, as well as a cellphone.

Investigators described the suspect as a light-skinned African-American man, wearing a zip-up black hoodie, and aviator sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. Charles Mackin of the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 (ext. 5130) or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.