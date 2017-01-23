Ownership group for proposed MLS stadium, hopeful city and public will back project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A new chapter emerged Monday night in the story of Major League Soccer coming to St. Louis. Soccer fans like Todd Meeks thought the MLS issued had died, “I saw it on the news the other day that MLS wasn’t happening.”

But, SC STL ownership group leader Dave Peacock said the issue is still very much alive. He appeared at the celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Red Cross in St. Louis when made his comments, “As long as we make certain progress with the board of aldermen we can still apply with contingencies that obviously need to complete the process.”

He was optimistic the $200 million stadium could be built after city voters approve spending $60 million on the project. Peacock said city leaders and voters need to learn the plan’s specifics. He said, “I think we have more time this week and next week to get people really comfortable and educated on the finance agreement and the details. We feel the agreement protects the city and shifts the risk on the ownership group.

A local billboard company is posting free advertising promoting soccer in St. Louis telling city officials to let the people have their say. If something isn’t done soon the whole thing could die. Peacock added, “If we can’t get something worked out with the city I don’t think our group will go forward. Soccer fan Alex Ammosod said, “I think a soccer team in general unites a community.” As Fox 2 reported last week a judge could have to rule to allow the issue to be put on the ballot because it appears it will miss a ballot deadline.