New court date set for Pam Hupp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI)- The central figure in a highly publicized murder trial was set to appear in court today. However, Pam Hupp's arraignment was continued.

She is accused of killing a man in an effort to shift attention away from herself in a series of events surrounding the death of her late friend, Betsey Faria.

Hupp faces a first degree murder charge in a plot prosecutors say she devised to try to frame someone else.

Prosecutors say she shot and killed 33-year old Louis Gumpenberger in her O'fallon, Missouri home in August and told police it was a home invasion.

Investigators examined the evidence and Hupp was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors believe Hupp tricked Gumpenberger into getting in her car so that she could drive him to her home, murder him, and frame Russ Faria for the crime.

Gumpenberger had $900 and a handwritten note in his pockets at the time of his death. The note listed instructions to kidnap Hupp, get "Russ' money," and then kill Hupp. Investigators believe Hupp placed those items on Gumpenberger after his death.

Since being arrested she's been held in the St. Charles County jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Hupp is expected to appear in court on Monday, January 30th.

FOX 2 has done extensive reporting on the murder of Betsy Faria and the later acquittal of her convicted husband Russ.

Pam Hupp's arraignment was continued once again. This time it is set for Monday, January 30th. pic.twitter.com/8k5rJ4Gh5r — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) January 23, 2017