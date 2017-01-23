× Mountain lion struck by car on I-70 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A mountain lion is under examination after a feline fender bender over the weekend in Warren County.

Mountain lion sightings have been on the rise in Missouri in recent years, but it’s rare the animals are hit by cars.

A passerby reported seeing a mountain lion Saturday at mile marker 197 on Interstate 70, prompting police and conservationists to investigate.

While several sightings have been reported in Warren County since the state began to keep track in 1994, there have been less than a half-dozen incidents of mountain lions being struck by cars statewide. All those incidents involved males. It’s not uncommon for males to wander hundreds of miles away from places like South Dakota to look for mates.

Conservationists in Columbia will perform what’s called a necropsy to learn more about this lion.

“What they’ll be looking for is definitely determine the animal’s gender for certain. Its general health, try to assess its age, and then they’ll examine its stomach contents to get an idea of what it’s been eating in the last day or two,” said Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Then they’ll also take some genetic samples that they’ll send off to a different lab that specializes in genetic analysis and then they will be able from that to hopefully determine where the animal came from by examining its genetic markers.”

By Nick Thompson