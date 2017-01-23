× Magnitude 2.4 earthquake hits Perryville on New Madrid anniversary

PERRYVILLE, MO (KPLR) – Did you feel it? A magnitude 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area 17 miles south of Perryville Monday afternoon. The earthquake happened at around 4pm.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management says that the timing of this quake is significant. On this date in 1812 the second of three quakes hit the New Madrid Seismic Zone. The shaking from these quakes was felt 1,000 miles away in Boston, Massachusetts.

The probability of a magnitude 6.0 or larger earthquake occurring in the New Madrid seismic zone within any 50 year period is 25% to 40%. The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management says that a quake like that has the potential to triple the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

St. Louis County is surrounded by three river basins. Saturated soil has the potential for liquefaction. The phenomenon is caused by shaking or sudden changes in stress condition, causing it to behave like a liquid.

The agency warns that there is only one major roadway in or out over solid ground. There is the possibility, that it could potentially take help three to four days to arrive.

Do you have an emergency plan? Make sure you have enough food and water to last a few days if there is a utility service disruption.