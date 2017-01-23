Lane closures scheduled on I-55 in Illinois; delays expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI)-Know Before You Go.

Road work on two major metro east highways today could lead to significant traffic trouble. IDOT says crews are going to close the right two eastbound lanes between Black Lane and the exit ramp to I-255. That closure has started and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. this afternoon.

IDOT says the closure is needed to crews can perform pavement patching operations.

IDOT is expecting potentially big impacts to traffic and is recommending travelers use alternate routes. Drivers could also face delays on I-64 in Shiloh near Scott Air Force Base.

IDOT crews are slated to close the right lane of 64 west at Route 158 as well as both westbound ramps on the north side of I-64 today and tomorrow.

They are slated to last from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on both days.

These closures are needed, DDT says, so crews can do emergency pavement maintenance.