Armed trio robs Clayton jewelry shop, police say

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) – Three men stormed into a jewelry store in downtown Clayton Monday afternoon several pieces of jewelry.

According to spokesperson for the Clayton Police Department, the robbery occurred around 1:45 p.m. at Simons Jewelers, located in the 8100 block of Maryland Avenue. The men announced a robbery and smashed glasses cases containing jewelry.

Two store employees managed to run out the back of the building and were unharmed.

The suspects fled the area in a grey vehicle.

Police said Simons does have hired security, but could not confirm if they were present at the time of the robbery.

Store owners were still working to determine the exact worth of the jewelry stolen.