And the official title of ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ is…

NEW YORK – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

That is the official title of the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” Disney announced on Monday.

The next chapter in the massively popular space saga is the sequel to 2015’s mega-blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which made more than $2 billion worldwide.

The news caused a great disturbance in the Force for many “Star Wars” fans who have waited patiently for any news about the highly anticipated installment in the series.

Disney announced the title on Twitter along with a teaser poster that had the iconic “Star Wars” title font in red rather than its signature yellow.

Some online found the title to be a bit ominous — perhaps a signal that Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill, may be in danger. We last saw Skywalker as a grizzled old man at the end of “Force Awakens” standing silently in front of Daisy Ridley’s Rey as she extended a lightsaber to him.

Others pointed out that Jedi can be plural, however, so the title may not foreshadow the end for Skywalker.

The “Star Wars” brand has so far been a huge success for Disney, which brought Lucasfilm and the franchise in 2012 for $4 billion.

The company’s latest “Star Wars” feature, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which was its first “Star Wars” spinoff film, just crossed the $1 billion worldwide gross mark this weekend.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on December 15 and stars Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Hamill. Carrie Fisher will also be featured in the movie as General Leia Organa. Filming had been completed before her death last month.

By Frank Pallotta, CNNMoney