Sunday Sports Extra: Ex- Blues enforcer Cam Janssen

Posted 9:41 pm, January 22, 2017, by

(KPLR) - On Sunday Sports Extra, Blues ex-enforcer Cam Janssen dropped by to talk hockey with Rich Gould.  Cam said it's highly possible the Blues make a coaching change this week if things don't go well in Pittsburgh and Minnesota.