(KPLR) - On Sunday Sports Extra, Blues ex-enforcer Cam Janssen dropped by to talk hockey with Rich Gould. Cam said it's highly possible the Blues make a coaching change this week if things don't go well in Pittsburgh and Minnesota.
Sunday Sports Extra: Ex- Blues enforcer Cam Janssen
-
Blues public address announcer Tom Calhoun
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Jim Powers on prep football
-
Rivalry Rally at Ballpark Village – January 1st at 6pm
-
Sunday Sports Extra: SLU’S Women’s Basketball
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Howard Balzer on the LA Rams
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Earl Austin, Jr.
-
Promoter talks about “Wrestling at the Chase”
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Soccer legend Preki
-
Game on! Winter Classic to start at noon as scheduled
-
Blues top Blackhawks 8-7 in Winter Classic Alumni Game
-
-
Putting ice rink in Busch Stadium is round-the-clock job
-
Blues focus on inclusion with Pride Night at Scottrade Center
-
Blues and Cardinals to host alumni games for charity during Winter Classic