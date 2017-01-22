Stranger seeks to aid woman who lost everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Thelma Askew was able to escape a house fire on December 23rd with not much more than the undergarments she was wearing while she slept. The fire on Monarch Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County destroyed everything she owned.

Monica Williams doesn’t know Askew, but met with her after seeing our report, Williams wanted to help.

“I called multiple agencies,” said Williams. “One would refer me to another.”

Williams could only imagine the frustration Askew felt trying to find help. Several agencies helped with shot-term housing, but Askew is still without a permanent home.

Williams launched a GoFundMe page hoping the St. Louis community will rally behind her. She has yet to see much of a response. Williams founded a local theatre group.

She found performers willing to volunteer their time for a production benefit on Friday. The performance will be at The Word at Shaw on Friday, January 27th. Tickets are $20, but the group will take any amount and donate all the money to Askew and her adult son.

For more information on how you can help, contact 314-352-4857 or email giftedpro2001@yahoo.com.