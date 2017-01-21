Women take to St. Louis streets in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington



ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Protesters in the United States and around the world are joining marches Saturday to <a href=”http://fox2now.com/2017/01/21/women-march-in-protest-on-donald-trumps-first-full-day-as-president/”>raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil rights </a>they fear could be under threat under Donald Trump’s presidency. The “Women’s March on Washington” is being held in the nation’s capital. Among the more than 600 “sister marches” planned around the United States, was one held Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.