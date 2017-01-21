Walk to remember teen killed in front of home, plea for less violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Members of a north St. Louis community where a 15-year-old girl was murdered outside of her home on Tuesday night came together for a march with meaning.

The group walked through part of north St. Louis remembering Toni Stevenson.

They walked with a common cause, finding justice for Toni and stopping the violence that took Toni`s life.

The walk started at 8 am at the Northwest Academy of Law High School on Riverview in north city where Toni was a sophomore.

With a St. Louis police escort, the group walked down several streets winding up in front of Toni`s home on Thekla where the deadly shooting happened on Tuesday evening and where a memorial stands now.

Police say Toni was targeted by two masked gunmen with assault rifles about 7 pm on Tuesday.

We`re told she was driving home from her basketball game and when she stopped in front of her home the criminals ambushed her shooting her multiple times in her car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

By all accounts, Toni was excelling in academics and athletics.

Her cousins say they have no idea why someone would want to target her.

They spoke with us about Toni and the tragedy.

Their family members asked that we conceal their identities because the killers are still on the loose.

'Heart breaking, yeah it`s been real sad. I don`t feel the same without my cousin,' said one cousin.

Another one said, 'Toni had many friends, many friends. I don`t think this should have happened to her. I think that they need to stand up and do what they supposed to do, come on, come in and just tell that ya`ll did it!'

While some of the marchers knew Toni, others did not.

Georie Williams knew Toni and organized the walk.

'You can`t question God but when you know things like this is not normal and this is not life is supposed to be. It`s hard,' said Williams.

Phil Berwick didn`t know Toni but still felt compelled to create a large painting of Toni for the march.

'The brutality of the crime struck me. A little lady, a little lady with friends, a little lady with a full life ahead of her,' said Berwick.

Some couldn`t hold back tears.

A St. Louis police department chaplain had this message.

'We must learn to change our minds and our hearts and our attitudes and do something totally different because the young generation, they are the future. If there is no young generation, there is no future,' said Chaplain Ronald Fraction, Sr.

Police and others at the march encouraged anyone with information about Stevenson`s murder to call investigators right away.