Know the signs of sex trafficking and what you can do to prevent it

(KPLR) - Thousands of young girls and women from across the country, including some from St. Louis will arrive in Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl. It is a prime opportunity for sex traffickers to prey on them. Local medical officials are raising awareness about the crime, which is prevalent in the Gateway City area, and offering training and tips to emergency workers on how to identify signs of abuse.

Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn what you can do to help save victims forced into a dangerous situation.