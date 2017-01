Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police homicide detectives are investigating a murder in North St. Louis near the intersection of Hodiamont and Lotus. Police say an EMS crew found the body of an African-American male in a vehicle who had been shot.

The victim was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital. He later died at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.