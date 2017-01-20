× The Trump @POTUS Twitter account uses photo from Obama inauguration

Although the @POTUS Twitter account changed hands from Barack Obama to Donald Trump a minute after noon Friday, Obama’s presence lingered for about an hour longer.

The Twitter header image on the unveiled account shows a crowd at an inauguration waving American flags.

That image is actually a photo Getty Image photo taken at Obama’s inauguration in 2009. It was taken by photographer Carter Dayne who made it available as a stock photo.

An hour later, the background image was changed – to a more generic US flag.

By Eric Levenson