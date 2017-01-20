× St. Louisans head to Women`s March on Washington

BRENTWOOD, MO (KPLR)- It is Inauguration Day for Donald J. Trump in Washington D.C. and there are many Missouri connections to the historic event. Many people from the show-me state are in Washington, D.C. for different reasons.

A busload of about 100 people, mostly women, left at 6 a.m. this morning for our nation`s capitol from the Brentwood I-64 Metrolink station. They will be taking part in tomorrow`s Women`s March on Washington.

There are 11 buses leaving across Missouri today for the march; six of them are from the St. Louis area. Tomorrow`s march will be a demonstration against Trump and his rhetoric which marchers find troubling. Other Missourians are already in Washington to celebrate Trump`s Inauguration today.

Among them, Missouri`s new Governor Eric Greitens.

He tweeted out pictures with Ryan Zinke, President-Elect Trump`s choice for Interior Secretary and Dr. Ben Carson, Trump`s pick for the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. The pictures were from Trump`s Inaugural Dinner last night.

Greitens says in the tweets that is was great to see his friends Ryan Zinke and Dr. Ben Carson. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt also tweeted out a picture with performers from the Missouri State University Choirs. They sang during today`s inauguration.

Several local protests are planned for today against the Trump inauguration. One began at 11 a.m. this morning on the SIUE campus. Another was held at noon at SLU.

The last event takes place at 5 p.m. this evening downtown at Washington Avenue and Broadway.