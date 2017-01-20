Police plead for leads in 15-year-old’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Homicide detectives with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in catching two masked gunmen accused of ambushing and killing a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators confirmed Friday that 15-year-old Toni Stevenson was the intended target.

Stevenson was driving home from a basketball game Tuesday night around 7 p.m. when she stopped in front of her home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue. That’s when investigators said two masked gunmen ran up to the car and opened fire.

Stevenson was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

The gunmen ran off and are still on the loose.

Investigators said that video cameras were mounted on the home where Toni lived and appeared to be pointed in the direction where the shooting occurred. Police are reviewing the surveillance footage.

Stevenson was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law High School, excelling in academics and athletics.

At this point, police have no theories about why Stevenson might have been targeted. Police have not released a detail description of the gunmen.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.