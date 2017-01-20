Melania Trump channels Jackie Kennedy in Ralph Lauren outfit

WASHINGTON, DC – Melania Trump stepped out in a powder blue Ralph Lauren outfit that harkened back to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic style.

She also wore matching shoes and gloves.

Her look drew comparisons to the powder blue outfit Jackie Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration in 1961.

Ralph Lauren also did many of former first lady Hillary Clinton’s suits.

The brand declined to comment on how the Ralph Lauren Collection came together, whether they offered the powder blue skirt ensemble or if Trump chose it herself.

Florinka Pesenti, vice president of fashion and PR communications for the brand, said Ralph Lauren Collection is the brand’s most expensive label.