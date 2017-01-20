Local AP History students watch Trump inauguration in class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Some of this country’s future leaders watched President Donald Trump’s inauguration closely in south St. Louis.

Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience made it part of the AP History class. The magnet school has some of the smartest kids from the city and county; they have strong opinions about the new president.

“Nothing about it really appealed to me,” said student Chloe Cherry. “Nothing about it made my change my views of him.”

Approximately 34 students in Dr. Kevin Knickman’s class watched Donald Trump take the oath of office and become the nation’s 45th president.

“It’s still historical to see that peaceful transfer of power and it’s important for the students to see that,” Knickman said.

The new president’s words gave students like Brendan Morrison hope.

“I feel kind of optimistic about the future,” Morrison said.

For those who feared a Trump presidency, the speech did not assuage those worries.

“I didn’t migrate here but my parents did, and I am worried about what he’s going to do, because he has expressed he’s not very supportive of Muslims,” said Hadeal Al-Hamdani.

Some of these students want to become brain and heart surgeons and expressed trepidation that President Trump did not discuss the future of healthcare.

“It’s kind of a disappointment because healthcare it a big topic now since Obamacare is getting repealed,” said student Yusuf Bekirob.

Students laughed during the inauguration on two occasions: once when the new president gave a thumbs up when he was introduced and a second time when he used his often repeated phrase, “make America great again.”

One student said, “What does that mean? It’s just a joke.”

A conservative student in the class said she’s happy to see a Republican is back in the White House, but wished it were a different Republican.