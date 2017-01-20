First-graders take in pomp and circumstances of inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, MO (KPLR) – For the first-grade students in Mrs. Carter’s class, Friday morning at Immanuel Lutheran day school was like any other. But this day was historic.

“First grade social studies curriculum is learning national symbols, and just a little bit about the start on that road to citizenship, and what it takes to be a good informed citizen,” said Beth Carter, first grade teacher.

The future voters of tomorrow took in the pomp and circumstance surrounding the oath of office. But there was a special guest in class Friday: Mr. Carter. He was there to watch his daughter, Ruthie, and the Missouri State University Chorale perform at the inauguration.

“They were chosen back in October before the election,” said Jeff Carter, Ruthie’s father. “So it didn’t matter who was going to win or who won, they were going to perform anyway. So that was good. I’m glad it happened that way.”

The proud parents and first-graders watched as the Missouri State University Chorale performed an original piece entitled, ‘Now We Belong.’

“Our daughter was on the bottom row, far right-hand side,” said Jeff Carter. “She’s the one swaying back and forth. I thought, ‘Oh there she is singing and swaying back and forth like she always does.’”

Long before singing under the capitol dome and before singing in high school at Parkway North, Ruthie learned her musical notes right here at this grade school.

“I wasn't sure how it was going to work with the first grade but they know Ruthie,” said Beth Carter. “She’s come during her breaks and she's helped me in the class. She is studying to be a music teacher.”

And singing at the inauguration certainly looks good on a resume.