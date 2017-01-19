Tanker truck in St. Peters leaks industrial additive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) – A tanker truck leaving the industrial park at Arrowhead Industrial Boulevard began leaking its contents Thursday morning, leading to an hours-long traffic delay.

Apparently, a valve was not properly sealed after the chemical have been loaded, allowing approximately 230 gallons of the chemical to leak from the tanker around 10 a.m.

The road was quickly shut down and a cleaning crew arrived. The crew spent several hours soaking up the chemical with an absorbent to put it in solid form so they could dispose of it.

The chemical was identified as an industrial additive used in the production of cleaning solutions.

The cleanup created a traffic nightmare for the industrial park, but one lane of traffic was reopened by 4 p.m., allowing vehicles to leave the area.