Schlafly Beer prepares for Cabin Fever Festival

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Schlafly Beer, a St. Louis brewed beer company, is getting ready for their next big festival – Cabin Fever.

For 14 years, Schlafly is host to the “Fire and Ice” themed party, where guests can come to the outdoor festival to enjoy ice sculptures, fire-pits, food, and live music. Not to mention, attendees will be able to taste 40 different beers varying from seasonal to their year round brews.

Schlafly Ambassador Brewer Stephan Hale joins us to discuss the upcoming festival and the different beers available for tasting.

The festival will take place Saturday, January 21 from noon to 4 p.m and tickets are $30. For more information, visit Schlafly.com/CabinFever.