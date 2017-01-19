× Police capture fleeing suspects following crash

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Wednesday afternoon suspects fleeing police crashed at Dunn Road and New Florissant Road. St. Louis County Police were conducting surveillance on a group of individuals suspected of committing a string of felonies.

Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle until they came upon the crash with another vehicle. Four suspects fled the vehicle, while one suspect remained on scene. The four fleeing suspects were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

3 firearms were recovered from the stolen Kia Soul.