IndyCar racing coming to St. Louis with Bommarito Autmotive Group 500

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Curtis Francois, the owner of Gateway Motorsports Park, and John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group, announced the return of IndyCar racing to St. Louis Thursday night at the St. Louis Auto Show,

They'd reached a sponsorship agreement and agreed on a name for the big race August 26th at Gateway: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500. They also unveiled an IndyCar sporting the new name and logo for the event.

The race will be run entirely under the lights. It’s a 500-kilometer race—about 310 miles—around Gateway’s 1.25-mile oval track. Many of the top drivers in the world who competed in the famed Indy 500 will be in town for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The race is expected to have a $50 million economic impact on the St. Louis region.

Tickets are available via MetroTix at http://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/indy and by phone at 314-534-1111 or 800-293-5949.