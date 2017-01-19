Blues focus on inclusion with Pride Night at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Pro sports teams are letting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender fans know that they are welcome at arenas and ballparks nationwide.

At least half of all NHL teams are expected to hold Pride Nights between now and late February. But this is the first for the Blues and some fans said it’s about time.

Nola Cayson has been a longtime Al McInnis fan. When she heard news of the Blues first ever Pride Night, she decided to purchase tickets.

“For family; I’m getting a shirt for a family member,” she said.

Fans who purchase a Pride Night ticket will also get a rainbow Blue note shirt, which has become a hot item. Demand for the multi-colored logo was so great the team is making more available for sale beginning Friday morning.

The NHL is promoting its 'You Can Play' initiative to ensure inclusion and safety for all athletes, coaches, and fans, including those in the LGBT community.