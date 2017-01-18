× Victim in downtown shooting dies at hospital; suspect at large

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 29-year-old man who was shot over the weekend in downtown St. Louis has died.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred January 14 around 11:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pine Street.

A witness told police she was at the residence with a friend, identified as Phabion Harshaw, after her boyfriend became abusive with her. The boyfriend allegedly came back to the residence to retrieve personal belongings.

The witness said her boyfriend and Harshaw went outside and were talking when she heard a gunshot. She came outside and saw Harshaw had been shot and her boyfriend was gone.

Harshaw was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, Freeman said. He died Tuesday, January 17.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.