St. Louis Community College Meramec Campus on lock-down

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – The lock-down of the St. Louis Community College Meramec Campus Wednesday night may have been due to a miscommunication with the Kirkwood Police Department. Around 10 pm, the Kirkwood police responded to a home across from the Meramec Campus, after getting a call from a woman who had just returned home from dinner. The woman stated that a man was trying to break into her house.

Her arrival scared the man off.

Police believe campus police saw the large number of police at the home and that triggers the lock-down and tweet sent out, stating armed suspect in the area of the campus, anyone on campus to shelter in place.

The Kirkwood police chief isn't sure where the information of an armed suspect came from, but stressed their is no armed suspect on eh loose in the city.

Shortly after 10:30 pm campus police gave the all clear.

